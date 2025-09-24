Camelon centre initiative makes climate action accessible for those with sensory loss
The Redbrae Road facility is developing “SustainAble For All”, an accessible map showcasing sustainable projects across the Forth Valley, which will provide clear,
practical information on local environmental initiatives, highlighting what each project involves, who it may benefit, and how to take part.
The project was developed to ensure that people living with sight and/or hearing loss are able to take part in their community’s response to climate change, meaning
they can be part of solutions.
This initiative is being run in partnership with Forth Environment Link and is supported by the Scottish Government’s public engagement strategy for climate change, and the Climate Engagement Fund.
Jacquie Winning, FVSC chief executive, said: “Climate change affects us all, however it is often the case that people with sensory loss are left out of the conversation. “By developing SustainAble For All, alongside our centre users and local community, and our partners, Forth Environment Link, we are looking to ensure that sustainability is inclusive, and no one is excluded from helping protect our planet.
“We are welcoming any suggestions or input from people across Forth Valley and I encourage those who wish to be involved to contact us.”
FVSC are hosting the official launch of the project at the centre on Monday, September 29.
People can e-mail [email protected] if they want to be involved in helping shape the project or would like further information.