Investigations continue into 'wilful' fire which ripped through Bo'ness block of flats

By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:20 BST
The blaze with burned through a block of flats under construction in Bo’ness is now being investigated as a deliberate act of wilful fire raising.

Four fire crews battled the inferno at the structure on Commissioner Street in Bo’ness from 10.30pm on Friday, December 13.

There were no reported injuries, but the damaged caused has been extensive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the incident as wilful.

The blaze at the block of flats is now being investigated as wilful fire raising (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The blaze at the block of flats is now being investigated as wilful fire raising (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A spokesperson added: “Officers attended and assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There were no reports of injuries. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Back in 2021 Falkirk Council planning committee approved plans for 24 new flats and six new houses at the junction of Commissioner Street and Union Street in Bo’ness.

At the time councillors stated the buildings would transform a "vacant, overgrown and derelict site" and improve the character and appearance of the town centre conservation area.

Related topics:Bo'nessInvestigationsPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice