Investigations continue into 'wilful' fire which ripped through Bo'ness block of flats
Four fire crews battled the inferno at the structure on Commissioner Street in Bo’ness from 10.30pm on Friday, December 13.
There were no reported injuries, but the damaged caused has been extensive.
This week Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the incident as wilful.
A spokesperson added: “Officers attended and assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. There were no reports of injuries. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
Back in 2021 Falkirk Council planning committee approved plans for 24 new flats and six new houses at the junction of Commissioner Street and Union Street in Bo’ness.
At the time councillors stated the buildings would transform a "vacant, overgrown and derelict site" and improve the character and appearance of the town centre conservation area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.