Waterways cash to help families in Camelon and Tamfourhill

Vulnerable famililies across the district will benefit as a variety of support projects share in National Lottery funding totalling £3.9 million.

Scottish Waterways Trust secured £13,000 to kickstart its ten-week pilot programme of diversionary and therapeutic activities taking place along the canal for at-risk families in the Camelon and Tamfourhill areas.

The new programme will be located at the Trust’s Falkirk Wheel HQ, where a series of land and water-based activities will take place.

The Trust is just one of 20 groups and organisations which will benefit from major cash boosts, allowing them to create safe spaces for families, children and young people facing a range of issues including poverty, domestic abuse and childhood cancer.

Maureen McGinn, Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairperson, said: “Many of today’s funded projects – like the Scottish Waterways Trust initiative – will strengthen families’ ability to cope with a wide range of challenges.

“Whether dealing with the aftermath of someone going to prison, living with the emotional and psychological effects of domestic abuse or coming to terms with a child’s life-limiting illness, these projects will make a real difference to hundreds of families, children and young people across Scotland.

“These National Lottery funds really are life changing and will have a positive impact for people who need our help the most.”

Visit www.biglotteryfund.org.uk for more information on cash available and how to secure it.