Woman kicked three officers at Falkirk Police Station and made racist remarks

Gemma Craft, 1 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted assaulting a police constable by kicking her on the face to her injury on July 14.

Craft attacked another police constable by kicking his leg before booting a sergeant on her leg.

The 32-year-old also pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by repeatedly shouting, swearing, screaming and uttering racist remarks.

Gemma Craft appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Having been arrested, Craft took exception to being questioned.

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “She began shouting and drowning out the questions.

“Due to this behaviour, officers attempted to convey her to a cell when she kicked out, striking an officer to the leg. Fortunately the officer wasn’t injured.

“As they have moved into a cell corridor, the accused dropped her weight and officers were pulled towards the ground. The accused kicked up and struck the other constable to her face. This caused bruising to her face.

“Other officers came to assist. The accused continued screaming and shouting and had to be held by four officers to restrain her.”

Craft then directed racist slurs at an officer.

Ms Cunningham added: “The accused eventually calmed down and agreed to be searched.

“However, during the search she became aggressive again and kicked a constable to the leg. She was cautioned and charged.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “She’s got a bad drug problem.”

Craft was placed under supervision for 18 months and made subject to a 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order for three and a half months.

