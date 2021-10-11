Man spat at pregnant woman in Grangemouth assault

James Stewart, 29, left his victim with a cut and bruised eye following the attack, which took place at an address in Grangemouth between June 1 and June 30 in 2016.

Stewart, of 40 Cannop Crescent, Stoneyburn, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman after a row in which the victim accused him of “contacting other females”.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “When asked, he became aggressive and spat at her.

James Stewart appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“She decided she didn’t want the situation to escalate and stood up to walk away. The accused grabbed her, pulled her back and pushed her, causing her to strike her face off the door frame.”She continued: “There was a cut and bruising to her eye. He then placed his hands on her neck, causing her to fall to the floor.”

The court was told he released his grip and left the complainer on the floor, and left the locus at that time.

The fiscal depute added: “The disturbance was overheard by a neighbour who then found the complainer with her injuries.

“At this point the relationship ended and they stayed in touch.”

Stewart appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where his defence solicitor said a background report was positive in its terms.

The lawyer continued: “The charge and offence is of some vintage and he has made a concerted effort over the past five or six years to completely transform his life.

“He does have outstanding cases. The two offences are of some vintage.

“They aren’t analogous in the charges and don’t relate in any way to the complainer in these charges.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Stewart had been jailed for a domestic offence in 2010.

Stewart’s solicitor replied: “He describes his own behaviour as absolutely horrendous within the report.

“Following the breakdown of his relationship with the complainer, he sought medical assistance for his mental health.

“He was referred to a psychiatrist and was able to access cognitive behavioural therapies which he engaged with for some amount of time.

“He worked on addressing and controlling his emotions and behaviours in certain situations. I’m advised that made a huge difference in his day-to-day life and the way he reacted to certain situations.”

The court was told Stewart is no longer on medication and has been in a stable relationship “for approximately four years”.

The solicitor added: “He and his partner have a young child.

“His partner has three children from a previous relationship who live with them and who know him as their father.

“He’s been in stable employment for the last four years. He’s assessed as suitable for a community disposal.”

After detailing how Stewart “has served a custodial sentence before”, Sheriff Shead chose to place him under supervision for two years.

Stewart was also ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within the community within 12 month. The order was made as an alternative to custody.

