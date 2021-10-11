Falkirk teen roared A&E patients 'should die of cancer' in outburst at hospital

Kieran Anderson, 18, 4 Sutton Place, had to be hauled to the ground by security before police could arrive at the Larbert facility on August 2.

Anderson pleaded guilty to assaulting, obstructing or hindering an emergency worker by attempting to kick his head and trying to assault a hospital employee by attempting to bite her.

He also behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence and abusive remarks on August 3.

Falkirk teenager Kieran Anderson had to be restrained by security personnel after he kicked off at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Police were called to FVRH on August 2 around 10.15pm.

Officers arrived to find Anderson being pinned on the floor.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “He was lashing and kicking out and ended up kicking an ambulance technician to his face before being restrained by security staff at the hospital.

“He was also shouting various comments.’

“The accused said he would cut the doctor if he didn’t hurry up. He said, ‘If I had a gun I would shoot you right in the face’. Those were just some comments in what was a tirade of abuse.

“This continued over a period of five hours. The accused also made an attempt to bite one of the staff nurses. He was shouting excessively comments about cancer and how people within A&E should all die of cancer.

“There were several patients nearby who could hear and were clearly shocked by his comments. He was arrested and placed on an undertaking.”

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Anderson, who receives benefits, couldn’t recall what happened due to his level of intoxication.

His defence solicitor said: “He advises he’s been applying for jobs and has struggled with the process.

“He had consumed alcohol on the day in question. He advises he may have been spiked but completely takes responsibility for his actions.

“It’s his first offence.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Anderson’s “outrageous conduct in a hospital” would’ve resulted in a custodial sentence, had he not been “only 18”.

He was placed under supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 160 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.