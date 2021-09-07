Shieldhill man discovers punishment after being arrested over row with ex

Police had to be called to a Bonnybridge property after Adam Clarkson, of 5 Parkend Crescent, Shieldhill, lost his cool with the woman during a drinking session.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly on February 10 by repeatedly shouting and swearing, while on bail.

Clarkson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday where defence solicitor Lynn Swan said her client had been placed on a structured deferred sentence and was cooperating with social workers.

Shieldhill man Adam Clarkson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Detailing the quarrel, procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused has found a letter from the witness’ ex-partner’s name on it which caused an argument.

“During this, the accused has begun storming around the locus in an aggressive manner and caused the witness to call the police.

“There was a reply made to the Section 38 charge. He said, ‘If I get done with breach of the peace, she should get done with a breach of the peace too.”

Sheriff Eric Brown asked about the potential for a non-harassment order.

Ms Swann replied: “There’s no contact with the complainer at all and she’s currently subject to special conditions not to contact him due to the matter she’s facing trial for later this year.

“He has deleted all forms of contact with her in terms of social media.

“It boils down to an argument that had escalated and discussion of her previous partner and he found himself getting jealous.

“He’s aware binge drinking is a recurring theme in his offending and he’s reduced his drinking.”

Clarkson was placed under supervision for 12 months.

