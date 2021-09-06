Bo'ness man jailed after threatening to kill social worker

David Allan, 31, made the chilling statement after claiming he’d grown tired of being “harassed” by social services.

Allan, Flat-C 19, Cowdenhill Road, Bo’ness, repeatedly shouted, adopted an aggressive demeanour and uttered threats of violence towards a woman employed by Falkirk Council on November 5, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by adopting an aggressive demeanour and making threats of violence concerning the same woman on June 3 this year.

David Allan was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall last Thursday told Falkirk Sheriff Court a social worker received a phone call from Allan via the local authority’s contact centre on November 5.

The call was put on loud speaker in line with department protocol concerning Allan, which stated two staff members had to be present at all times whenever he rang or visited.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused said he was getting nowhere with his current case worker.

“The witness then explained the process to him and the accused stated he wasn’t happy and wasn’t being kept up to date.

“He became very frustrated on the call and kept shouting down the phone. The accused informed the witness he had bitten his tongue in terms of keeping quiet and would be taking matters in to his hands and would be getting a one-way ticket to the jail.”

The court was told Allan vowed his social worker would be “no more”.

The fiscal depute continued: “The witness took it as a direct threat to their colleague.

“The accused was challenged about his comments and threats being unacceptable. He at this time stated this wasn’t a threat but due to the accused’s conduct, the call was terminated.

“It was reported within the social work department and thereafter to police.”

Two community care workers who attended the home of Allan's grandmother on June 3 also had reason to report him.

The fiscal depute explained: “One began talking with the accused in the living room and the other was speaking with his gran.

“Being a newly appointed worker, the witness was asking what support she had to help the accused. The accused was continually mentioning he just wanted help with his children and to not be harassed by the social services.

“He thereafter stated if it didn’t happen, he was running out of options.”

At this point, Allan told the care workers he would follow the aforementioned social worker home and “kill her”, insisting the woman didn’t support him and was “against him”.

The fiscal depute said: “Both witnesses overheard his comment and the accused has thereafter stated that he didn’t care about going to jail.

“The witnesses asked the accused what his children would do if he was in jail and the accused replied, stating he would only be in jail for two years.

“The conduct of the accused has concerned both witnesses and, neither having had any previous contact with the accused, were unsure about how serious these threats were.

“The witnesses contacted police at this time.”

Sheriff Eric Brown said Allan had an “extensive record” that included assault offences.

Sheriff Brown added: “Given the gravity, there’s no appropriate disposal open to me other than a custodial sentence.”

Allan was imprisoned for six months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.