The force pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to health and safety failings following the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25, after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in July 2015.

Despite a call being made to police, it took them three days to respond.

When officers finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

Undated handout file photos issued by Police Scotland of John Yuill and Lamara Bell, who died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.

