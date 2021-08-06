Police warning after webcam blackmail and sextortion crimes in Forth Valley
Forth Valley residents are being urged to show caution online to protect themselves from falling victim to webcam blackmail and sextortion.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 5:04 pm
Police have advised social media users to watch a National Crime Agency video about the best prevention methods.
A spokesperson said: “The best way stop yourself becoming a victim is to be careful about whom you befriend online just as you would offline, especially when considering sharing intimate images.
Read More
Read MoreFurious residents say 'unbearable' noisy drain cover is causing sleepless nights...
“If you're a victim of this type of crime and haven't already, please contact police on 101.”