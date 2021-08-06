Police warning: Covid travel passport scams reported in Forth Valley

Police in Forth Valley have issued safety advice following numerous reports of Covid travel passport scams in the region.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:29 am
Forth Valley police have urged members of the public to guard against Covid travel passport scams. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Officers have been alerted to emails which ask the recipient to click on hyperlinks to accept an NHS invitation to supposedly obtain such a passport.

Other scams involve a link which enables the recipient to access a QR code digital passport.

Some messages falsely state these passports facilitate safe and free global travel without the need to self-isolate.

A Forth Valley Police Division statement read: “At present no such passports exists, although various versions have been spoken about in the media and these may come into existence at some point in the future.

“A tell-tale sign of an email scam is that the email will start ‘Dear Sir/Madam’ which is a generic address as the email will be sent to multiple addresses.

“So please be vigilant and do not click on any links that are not from a trusted source.”

