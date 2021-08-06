Forth Valley police have urged members of the public to guard against Covid travel passport scams. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Officers have been alerted to emails which ask the recipient to click on hyperlinks to accept an NHS invitation to supposedly obtain such a passport.

Other scams involve a link which enables the recipient to access a QR code digital passport.

Some messages falsely state these passports facilitate safe and free global travel without the need to self-isolate.

A Forth Valley Police Division statement read: “At present no such passports exists, although various versions have been spoken about in the media and these may come into existence at some point in the future.

“A tell-tale sign of an email scam is that the email will start ‘Dear Sir/Madam’ which is a generic address as the email will be sent to multiple addresses.

“So please be vigilant and do not click on any links that are not from a trusted source.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.