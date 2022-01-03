Police warn Falkirk residents to beware of Royal Mail scam
People who have received a text message from the Royal Mail or other well known delivery services asking for money are being urged to think before they click.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you received a text message from Royal Mail or another delivery service saying you need to pay a fee for a parcel/package? It's most likely a scam.
"Don't click links on the message, don't call numbers on the message and don't pay any money. It's your money, keep it that way.”