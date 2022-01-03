Police warn Falkirk residents to beware of Royal Mail scam

People who have received a text message from the Royal Mail or other well known delivery services asking for money are being urged to think before they click.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you received a text message from Royal Mail or another delivery service saying you need to pay a fee for a parcel/package? It's most likely a scam.

"Don't click links on the message, don't call numbers on the message and don't pay any money. It's your money, keep it that way.”

Police are warning people to be on their guard if they receive a text message which claims to be from the Royal Mail

