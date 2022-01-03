Grangemouth offender battered door after being turfed out

William McKie (58) got into a drunken argument with his partner and was asked to leave the house and go and sober up.

However, he began banging on the back door of the property and police had to be called.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly banging a door – at a his home address 17 Marmion Road, Grangemouth on Septemper 17 last year.

The court heard McKie was a first offender and had been with his partner – the complainer in the case – for 15 years.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused and the complainer were drinking together at 10.30am when an argument ensued. He was asked to leave the address and return home sober.

"He started banging the back door, shouting and swearing. He continued banging the door while she was on the phone to the police. He told officers ‘I love her to bits – I can’t believe I done that, I love the woman’.”

It was stated the relationship between McKie and his partner was continuing and that the courts were unlikely to see McKie, who has no previous convictions and had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, again.

Sheriff Alison Michie said the offence did involve McKie aiming his abuse at his partner, but she said it seemed to be an “isolated incident” and admonished McKie.

