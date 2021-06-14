Man stole alcohol from Falkirk shop and made threatening remarks
A thief who stole alcohol from a Falkirk shop will soon discover his punishment.
Kevin Kerr, 37, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, made off with booze from David’s Kitchen in Dalderse Avenue on April 2, while on bail.
Kerr also acted in a disorderly and aggressive manner, shouted, swore, made threatening remarks and followed customers outside.
He’d previously behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and in a disorderly manner at Premier Express, Main Street, Bainsford, on March 14.
Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his solicitor said sentence was deferred for a restriction of liberty order assessment.
Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “He was denying the breach on the last occasion.”
The solicitor responded: “It was inevitable there was a breach due to the lack of engagement.”
Sheriff Hamilton noted the breach and revoked a restriction of liberty order.
The matters were continued until July 8 for a full Criminal Justice Social Work report. Bail was continued.