Man stole alcohol from Falkirk shop and made threatening remarks

A thief who stole alcohol from a Falkirk shop will soon discover his punishment.

Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:29 pm

Kevin Kerr, 37, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, made off with booze from David’s Kitchen in Dalderse Avenue on April 2, while on bail.

Kerr also acted in a disorderly and aggressive manner, shouted, swore, made threatening remarks and followed customers outside.

He’d previously behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and in a disorderly manner at Premier Express, Main Street, Bainsford, on March 14.

Kevin Kerr appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his solicitor said sentence was deferred for a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “He was denying the breach on the last occasion.”

The solicitor responded: “It was inevitable there was a breach due to the lack of engagement.”

Sheriff Hamilton noted the breach and revoked a restriction of liberty order.

The matters were continued until July 8 for a full Criminal Justice Social Work report. Bail was continued.

