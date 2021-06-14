Bainsford woman pushed man out of wheelchair and made racist and homophobic slurs

Stacey Love, 151 David’s Loan, assaulted her first victim by pushing him, causing him to fall to the ground at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on May 1.

She also shouted, swore and uttered racially offensive and homophobic comments in Grahams Road.

Love then assaulted an officer at Falkirk Police Station by booting his leg.

Stacey Love, of Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 42-year-old had pleaded guilty to the spree of crimes before she appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam told Derek Hamilton his client “apologises for the report not being available”.

Mr Biggam added: “She appreciates it’s her responsibility.”

The court was then told Love had been the victim of an assault on May 31.

Sheriff Hamilton continued the matter until July 8 for a report previously ordered and bail was continued.

