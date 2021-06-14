Man spat at officer at Falkirk Police Station and claimed he had Covid

William Boon, 30, whose address was listed as HMP Low Moss, committed the crime at Falkirk Police Station on October 26, 2020.

On the same day, he also behaved threateningly by repeatedly shouting, swearing, refusing to desist and challenging officers to fight at an address in Tullibody, while on bail.

Boon appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having also behaved threateningly at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4 when he shouted and swore towards staff within the Larbert facility’s emergency department.

William Boon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said Boon had been remanded since January 26 this year and was previously subject to a curfew condition.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “He’s on bail, which aggravates spitting on an officer.”

Boon was remanded in custody until July 8. Bail was refused.

