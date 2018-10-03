Man allegedly caught with £500 of class A drug in Falkirk

A man was allegedly found in possession of £500 of Diamorphine in Falkirk town centre.
The 47-year-old was stopped and searched by police in High Street yesterday (Tuesday).
A subsequent raid at a property in the Bonnybridge area uncovered £1200 of Cannabis.
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.