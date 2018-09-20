Horrific X-Ray shows injuries of cat shot three times in Falkirk

More details have emerged of the cat shot in Falkirk earlier this month.

Last week we reported how a feline had been fired at in Glenview Drive and police were hunting the shooter.

X-rays show the pellets lodged in the feline's body. Ice the cat was shot three times by an airgun in Glenview Drive, Falkirk on September 7-8, 2018. Picture supplied by SSPCA.

Now the Scottish SPCA has released images of the injured cat, Ice, including an x-ray image showing airgun pellets lodged in his stomach.

After being shot three times, Ice was taken to the vet by his owners and required emergency surgery to remedy the horrific injuries shown in an X-ray image taken by the vet.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said, “Ice must have been in extreme pain but managed to make it home. Thankfully his owners acted very quickly and when they became concerned about his behaviour they immediately took him to the vet, which saved his life.

It is the second shooting in the area. The SSPCA also told of a similar summer shooting in the same area as Ice’s incident this month.

Inspector Gray added: “The first incident happened in June and Oreo, the cat involved, lost an eye due to the thoughtless actions of the thug involved.

“We are urging local pet owners to be vigilant and would be interested to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident and encourage them to contact our animal helpline as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20180911-1681.