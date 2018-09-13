Cat is shot in Falkirk

Police are seeking a gunman who fired at a cat in Falkirk.

The animal was shot by the air weapon in Glenview Drive and officers are seeking assistance or witnesses to help tracer the shooter.

Anyone with any information about the shooting incident, which happened last Friday (September 7) that would assist should call 101 quoting incident number PS-20180911-1681.

