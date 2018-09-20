Storm Ali: Clean-up begins around Falkirk and Grangemouth

The morning after the day before has seen more work carried out to make repairs to the damage caused by yesterday’s weather.

Trees were uprooted, fences blown down and some roads and paths were blocked around the district as Storm Ali’s gales and rain passed through the Central Belt of Scotland.

The tree near the Grange Manor Hotel forced the A905 to be closed between Earl's Gate rounabout and Union-Forth Way. Picture Michael Gillen.

Last night’s rush hour was affected not only by Scotrail cancelling some services to cope with the conditions, but the bridges over the Forth were affected with safety measures in place.

The A905 Glensburgh Road in Grangemouth was shut with a tree close to collapse and tree surgeons working quickly to remove the danger and re-open the busy road near the Grange Manor hotel.

One which did topple was in Falkirk close to the Antonine Wall at Anson Avenue and landed on joiner Alister Robb’s home extension and smashed through his garden decking.

Tree surgeons worked on the branches which caused Glensburgh Road to be closed yesterday evening. Picture Michael Gillen.

Other routes home last night were blocked such as the path at Nailer Road in Camelon and tree debris is still visible throughout the area after the 80mph winds.

The big post-storm tidy-up now begins.

Alister Robb is counting the cost of Storm Ali after a tree crahsed into his garden and home. Picture Michael Gillen.