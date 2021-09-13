Man falsely told police partner cut his wrist at Grangemouth property

Daniel Beech, 30, maintained he was assaulted at a property in Grangemouth on April 3.

However, an “extremely intoxicated” Beech, 34 Watson Avenue, St Andrews, later confessed he'd made the incident up when police refused to buy his version of events.

He pleaded guilty to falsely representing to officers that he’d been attacked with a knife and as a result wasted police time and services.

Daniel Beech admitted falsely telling police he'd been assaulted with a knife. Picture: John Devlin.

Beech appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “The accused made a 999 call alleging an assault.

“He stated his partner had cut his wrist with a knife. Police attended and the accused was traced outside the locus.

“The accused indicated to police he’d been assaulted by the witness. He state he was pinned by the face to a wall and slashed with a knife.

“He presented very superficial scratches to his right wrist.”

Dubious officers told him his injuries were inconsistent with his claim.

Beech stuck to his story until he was arrested, cautioned and charged.

The fiscal depute added: “During his interview he said he had inflicted his injuries himself.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken told the court his client contacted police in the early hours.

The lawyer said a witness had also dialled 999 to complain about Beech’s behaviour.

Mr Aitken said: “He was arrested in respect of his conduct in a separate matter.

“Although he made this statement at the time, I don’t think it was one that was recorded in a notebook and police could see it for what it was.

“He was extremely intoxicated and police didn’t need to do any investigation. Police knew he wasn’t telling the truth. He accepted he hadn’t told police the truth.

“It didn’t involve a wide-scale use of resources but nonetheless it was a stupid thing to do. There had been an incident.”

The court was told the incident related to a message about “clothing”.

Mr Aitken added: “There are no other outstanding cases.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Beech to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months.

