Grangemouth man damaged Falkirk takeaway counter and spat in police vehicle

Scott Simpson, 29, 35 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, admitted behaving threateningly by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and uttering threats at Tasty Grill in Ladysmill on July 31.

On the same day, he also damaged property there by removing the counter top, before again behaving threateningly by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing, uttering offensive remarks and threats and spitting within and striking the interior of a police vehicle during a journey to Falkirk Police Station.

Grangemouth man Scott Simpson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Simpson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had recently been looking after his mother and had “been in contact with the social work department”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead further deferred sentence until November 18 for the preparation of a community payback order report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Bail was continued.

