Falkirk property: Truly stunning and uniquely designed 4-bedroom townhouse minutes from centre of town

Set over three levels, the property has excellent sized rooms throughout and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, WC, beautiful kitchen with central island unit and selection of integrated appliances, open plan family room with patio doors to the rear garden, and utility room.

The first floor is accessed via an oak staircase and consists of a large master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite, and an impressive lounge with patio doors to the balcony overlooking the local bowling green, while the second floor offers a further three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a stunning family bathroom.

Externally, the property has a private driveway plus allocated parking to the front, and a professionally landscaped and enclosed rear garden with feature patio area, artificial grass, and garden shed.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £295,000, more details can be found HERE.

