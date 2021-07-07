Falkirk man vowed to 'kill' guests at Hallglen Hogmanay party and trashed property

Andrew Hickey, 38, Flat 2/2, Castings House, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had been drinking with the assembled company at a Hallglen home before he flew into a fit of fury and told partygoers they were “dead”.

He admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence and refusing to leave when requested to do so, as well as causing a young girl to fall to the ground, at the property on December 31, 2020.

Hickey also pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a bed and wardrobes at the home on January 1, 2021.

Andrew Hickey, of Falkirk, was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He’d been in a relationship with the woman for about a year and arrived at his ex’s address to collect his belongings.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Initially everything seems to have been fine and the accused was able to stay and sat with them and had some alcohol.

“However, after a couple of hours the situation began to deteriorate. The accused began to make threats, shouting and swearing, of the nature of ‘I’ll kill you all’ and acted aggressively towards all of the people there, pointing at them and saying, ‘You’re dead’.

“The woman asked him to leave but he refused.”

The party’s host then left to go to a friend’s, while guests also vacated the property, leaving Hickey on his own.

The fiscal depute continued: “Thereafter the complainer’s mother returns to that property property on January 1.

“The accused stayed overnight on his own. When the woman's mother came in she found the accused asleep in bed and told him to leave. He then left.

“She noticed the property was in a state and that the bed had been damaged and the wardrobe doors were off their hinges. That hadn’t been the case prior and the accused had been the only person there at the time.

“The accused was reported to the police. He was traced by the police on January 10 and arrested in relation to the matter.”

The court was told the woman was not seeking a non-harassment order.

Hickey’s defence solicitor said: “He was very drunk at the time and can’t remember doing the damage.

“He’s lived a fairly nomadic lifestyle since the incident. There’s a significant gap in his offending. His last offence was in 2009; he was admonished on that.

“He’s been offered an address by the council but refused it because of the degree of proximity to the complainer.

“He’s in receipt of benefits and is also suitable for the Caledonian System.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Hickey to complete 216 hours’ unpaid work in 12 months and placed him under supervision for 30 months.

Sheriff Livingston told him he would be required to take part in the Caledonian System men’s domestic abuse programme as an alternative to custody.

Despite the complainer’s request, Hickey was made subject to a non-harassment order, which was limited to six months, meaning he must not approach or contact nor attempt to approach or contact the woman or her daughter.

