Police called after Bo'ness man smacked doors and windows at Grangemouth home

Daniel Jones, 29 Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness, turned up uninvited at the Grangemouth address on June 2 and repeatedly hit the door and windows.

The 40-year-old, who was on bail at the time of the offence, also shouted and swore as he was ordered to leave the property.

Jones was called before Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty.

Daniel Jones, of Bo'ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture Michael Gillen.

The court was told he and his partner had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and were living in separate houses, although Jones had a key to the woman’s house.

Tempers flared via a text conversation on June 2, while the complainer was out with a friend.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had got in contact with her to say he was going to go to the pub and there seems to have been some kind of text argument about that.

“Later he confirmed he was in the pub and she said she didn’t want him to come to the house that evening. However, about 8pm he attended and began knocking on the door.

“She didn’t answer and he began to knock louder and started banging on the door and windows, shouting her name and swearing.”

Ms Orr continued: “She stayed upstairs, having become frightened by his behaviour.

“The woman leaned out the window and told him to go away or she’d phone police – and it seems the disturbance was witnessed by neighbours.

“She then phoned the police, who turned up within ten minutes and saw the accused banging on the front door. When he saw the van he set off round the garden, but, he was apprehended.

“On being arrested, he said, ‘The reason police were called was because I was banging on the windows’.

“He was cautioned and charged and when asked if he had anything to say he replied, ‘Not really’ but ask, ‘So what if it was your house and everything was there and she was screaming out the window?’”

The fiscal depute confirmed the woman was not seeking a non-harassment order.

The court was also told Jones has been charged with a separate “analogous matter”, also being heard at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client is unemployed and has a “section 38 domestic matter” outstanding.

The lawyer also said Jones is currently in receipt of Universal Credit of £80 per month.

Mr Hutchison said: “I think they are hoping to try again.

“He had very few convictions but has been getting himself into a lot of trouble recently. He got himself into trouble with the courts because of this relationship.”

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence until August 20 for a Caledonian System men’s domestic abuse programme assessment and for the case to call alongside other matters.

Jones’ existing bail order was continued.

