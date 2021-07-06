Man made violent threats to woman and children in Denny

James Wilson, 37, 3 County Cottages, Elgin, admitted behaving threateningly by repeatedly contacting the woman, shouting and swearing at her in Denny on November 8, 2019.

He then repeatedly shouted, swore and made offensive remarks, while on bail, at a Grangemouth home on October 23, 2020.

Speaking last Thursday, Sheriff Derek Livingston said the matter had been deferred for Wilson to be of good behaviour and a supplementary report.

Elgin resident James Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sheriff Livingston asked if there had been any further trouble involving the woman since a bail condition was set.

Wilson’s defence solicitor said they were “not sure”.

The solicitor added: “He does have outstanding cases in relation to a breach of bail.

“There’s an outstanding matter in Elgin.”

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence for other cases calling on July 22. Bail was continued.

