Falkirk crime: Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway appeal for donations after vandalism

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway are appealing for donations to help repair the broken windows saying it is struggling to afford to carry out the work.
Online images show shards of glass inside one of its historic train carriageways, as well as broken glass in the station building after the vandals struck last night.
The Scottish Railway Preservation Society operate the railway and the summer months are their busiest.
Members and volunteers have been busy ensuring everything was back up and running after the pandemic and a landside following heavy rain in August 2020 which caused £100,000 of damage.
An online post states: “Sadly, our railway was attacked by vandals yesterday evening who have smashed a number of windows on the train and our station buildings.
“After the struggles the railway has experienced in the last two years - from Covid to a major landslide - the last thing we can afford both financially and for our volunteers time is to have replace several windows.
“We have good quality CCTV footage of the incident and will be in touch with the local authorities, but if you can help with the immediate cost of the repairs to our train and station, please make a donation.”
You can donate here
The next big event at the railway is due on July 23 and 24 when the popular Thomas the Tank Engine experience brings lots of families to the station, while August 15 and 26 sees a murder mystery event onboard.