Disqualified Falkirk driver got behind wheel in Larbert and Stenhousemuir

A driver who took to the road in Falkirk district while disqualified should soon discover his punishment.

By Herald Reporter
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:36 pm

Despite being banned, William Forsyth, 25, 33 Wallace Street, Falkirk, drove on August 4, 2020 in Larbert’s Bellsdyke Road and Tryst Road and Rae Street, Stenhousemuir.

He failed to show in court last Thursday.

William Forsyth was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday but failed to appear. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said: “There’s a self-isolation problem, hence why he’s not here.”

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told Forsyth has “three pending cases with the Crown”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until August 26.

