A man has been killed after being hit by a car on a motorway near Falkirk in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services received the report around 12.20 am of an incident involving a pedestrian on the M876 at Junction two near Larbert.

They attended the scene, and a 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he tragically died a short time later.

Police have confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and the motorway remains closed southbound.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car on the M876 at junction 2 near Larbert around 12.20am on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.

"Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The M876 has now reopened after being closed while the police assessed the scene.

