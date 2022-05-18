Denny man jailed after threatening to bit police officer's face

Alan Meechan, 35, was found drunk near Boots in Falkirk town centre pushing a young child in a buggy on January 7 this year.

Prosecutor Rachel Wallace said Meechan was "obviously heavily intoxicated", unsteady on his feet, and clearly not able to care for the youngster.

Meechan was arrested, and the child was returned to the care of his mother.

The incident took place in Falkirk town centre

Ms Wallace said Meechan then began shouting abusive comments at the police.

He then urinated in the back of the officers' police van.

Meechan, of Denny, who appeared by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court today to being drunk and incapable in a public place, and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Simon Colllins QC said: "It's not a great picture."