Customer threatened to put bomb under Denny pharmacy employee's car

Robert Long, 32, took exception to being told to stand outside, in line with Covid protocols, by staff at Pine Pharmacy in Denny on July 1.

Long, 36 Overton Crescent, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, uttering threats and acting in an aggressive manner at the Fleming Court premises.

After walking into the pharmacy around 9.15am, he was informed he was “too early to collect his medication” by an employee who asked Long to wait outside.

Robert Long, of Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The accused then re-entered the pharmacy and stated, ‘You need to remember who I am’.

“This caused the witness, who was working there, to smile and the accused said, ‘I’ll smash that smile off his face’.

“The accused was told he was barred and the witness would be contacting a drug worker to make them aware and the accused said, ‘I’ll put a bomb under your car’ and ‘The last place that barred me got robbed’.

“As a result of his comments, police were contacted and the accused shouted through the glass door, ‘I can easily get through that with a hammer’.

“He then paced up and down the pavement for five minutes outside and the police arrived.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam told the court his client had taken Valium prior to the incident.

The lawyer said: “It was thoroughly unpleasant behaviour and he accepts that.

“In his words, he thought he was being treated like ‘a junkie’. All that happened that day was self-inflicted.

“His last offence was in 2017. There have been extensive periods of imprisonment. The change has been the identification of his mental health issues.

“He tells me he was diagnosed with bipolar and anti-social behaviour disorder. He tells me at times it’s like he’s in a computer game.

“He’s willing to be subject to a restriction of liberty order and a combination of other orders to keep him in the community.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead made Long subject to supervision for 18 months and ordered him to perform 160 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months as an alternative to custody.

Bail was continued.

