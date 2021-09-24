Brightons man hounded partner with calls and texts

Ryan Wilson, 30, repeatedly called and messaged the woman in Larbert on August 9 last year and breached his bail conditions by contacting a woman at his home address between September 6 and September 10, 2020.

Wilson, 35 Randolh Crescent, also previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner fear and alarm in Larbert between August 10 and August 19 last year.

Ryan Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Wilson eventually appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) where defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “There’s a mention in the report about his mother and himself not being well with Covid.

“He tells me was hospitalised and just got out on Tuesday. There are only seven hours left of unpaid work.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead fixed a further review of Wilson’s order for December 23 and said: “The court will need to see progress.”

