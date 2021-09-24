Arrest warrant issued for Grangemouth teen who threatened police
An arrest warrant has been granted for a Grangemouth teenager who made violent threats towards police.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:48 pm
Dylan Ferguson, 19, of 125 Central Avenue, behaved threateningly at his home on April 23 when he shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards officers, while on bail.
Ferguson was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) but failed to show.
His defence solicitor said: “I phoned him but I didn’t get any answer.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead granted a warrant for Ferguson’s arrest.