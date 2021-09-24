Arrest warrant issued for Grangemouth teen who threatened police

Dylan Ferguson, 19, of 125 Central Avenue, behaved threateningly at his home on April 23 when he shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards officers, while on bail.

Ferguson was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) but failed to show.

Grangemouth teen Dylan Ferguson failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said: “I phoned him but I didn’t get any answer.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead granted a warrant for Ferguson’s arrest.

