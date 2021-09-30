Car windscreens smashed in Camelon street

The windscreens of the vehicles – a blue Audi TT and a red Vauxhall Adam – were smashed in Nailer Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of the windscreens of two cars having been smashed on Nailer Road in Camelon around 10.45pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The windscreen of a blue Audi TT was smashed in Nailer Road, Camelon. Contributed.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Information can be given to Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

