Car windscreens smashed in Camelon street
An investigation has been launched after two cars were vandalised in a Camelon street.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:56 pm
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:42 pm
The windscreens of the vehicles – a blue Audi TT and a red Vauxhall Adam – were smashed in Nailer Road.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of the windscreens of two cars having been smashed on Nailer Road in Camelon around 10.45pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Information can be given to Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.