Man attacked in Grangemouth street by suspect wearing Chelsea top
Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a Grangemouth street.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:43 am
The victim was attacked by another man, who was wearing a Chelsea top, in Kingseat Avenue at about 10.30am on Sunday, September 5.
The suspect is described as being in his 40s, about 5ft 6in, skinny and was wearing jeans, white trainers and a blue baseball cap at the time of the assault.
Anyone who has information is asked to call police via 101 and quote incident number 1958 of September 10.