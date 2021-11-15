Camelon thug jailed after battering brother and former partner

Ross Fowler, 43, opted to take matters into his own hands following an argument between the siblings and broke into the property in Camelon’s Carmuirs Drive in the early hours of March 1, 2020.

Fowler, of 56 Gordon Place, Camelon, admitted behaving threateningly at the address by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and kicking a door, while on bail.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking in and assaulting his brother by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, to his injury.

Ross Fowler was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court after attacking his brother and ex-partner. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told two other women, who were friends with Fowler and his brother, were in the property at the time.

Procurator fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said: “The accused attended about 5.10am and began kicking the front door.

“He pushed in a boarded window that had previously been smashed and made his way into the property.”

Fowler then made his way upstairs and began roaring at his sibling before assaulting him “by pushing him several times to the face and body”.

The fiscal depute added: “This was broken up by the other witnesses.

“The injury to the witness amounted to a small amount of bleeding from his nose.”

Fowler’s violent behaviour continued on August 31 last year when he hauled his ex-partner out of a vehicle and repeatedly kicked the woman.

The assault, which took place at Tamfourhill Community Centre, saw him seize the victim by the throat, strike her on the head and seize her by the body.

Ms Kelly said: “The matter was captured on CCTV and observed by members of the public.

“The matter was reported to police. The accused was identified as the male in the video.”

The woman suffered bruising and a bloodshot eye.

Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said: “He’s never had a custodial sentence.

“He’s been struggling during his time in remand. He was struggling with substance abuse problems.

“He’s not physically fit to do unpaid work due to a previous injury sustained when working. He was using painkillers and alcohol as a crutch.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I’m satisfied custody is the only appropriate disposal.”

Fowler was imprisoned for 11 months, backdated to September 30.

