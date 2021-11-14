Camelon offender threatened police and drank whisky in Falkirk town centre

Derek Thomson, 44, first threatened officers within a police vehicle in Carronshore Road, Carron and repeatedly shouted, swore and issued insults on January 28, 2020.

Thomson, 70 Mansionhouse Road, then behaved threateningly on October 21 this year by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering offensive and threatening remarks, while on bail, in Falkirk’s High Street and at Falkirk Police Station.

Camelon man Derek Thomson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He also consumed whisky in a public place, resisted police and struggled with officers in an attempt to prevent handcuffs being applied.

Thomson appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was granted bail and subsequently appeared in respect of the other two complaints and was remanded.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Since custody seems to be the likeliest disposal, the application for bail will be refused.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence for a report.

