Arrest warrant granted for teenager who demanded Grangemouth street fight so he could 'batter' householder's son

The 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, arrived at a block of flats in Portal Road, which proved to be the wrong address, on February 19 armed with a piece of wood.

He pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing, brandishing a piece of wood, striking a door with it and causing damage, challenging another to a fight and uttering threats of violence.

The Grangemouth teen also damaged property by striking a piece of wood against a door.

In May, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told how a resident heard shouting in the street outside her flat. Having looked out, she saw the teenager shouting up at her window.

Procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “He was asking her son to go outside so he could ‘batter’ him.

“The accused was repeatedly shouting, ‘He battered me’. The witness also noticed the accused was brandishing a piece of wood.

“Another witness, who also resides in the flats, was watching the incident unfold from her bedroom. She observed a male shouting and saying, ‘Get him out here’. She also observed him smash the common close door.

“The accused was shouting, ‘I’m going to kill him’. Police then arrived and the accused was arrested.”

The teen was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months.

He was due to appear in court on Thursday but failed to show.

Sheriff Christopher Shead granted a warrant for his arrest.

