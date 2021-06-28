Camelon thief strolled out of shop with stolen goods before entering stream to 'avoid capture'

Sean McBurnie, 34 Union Street, Camelon, made off with a case of Budweiser from Scotmid, Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge, on December 22, 2019.

The 19-year-old, who committed the crime while on bail, then resisted officers in Main Street, Bonnybridge.

He also hindered medical staff carrying out medical observations at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) on December 4, 2020 by approaching them in a threatening manner.

Camelon thief Sean McBurnie was placed under supervision at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

McBurnie then breached a bail condition by failing to remain within his home address between 7pm and 7am on February 21 this year.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday from custody via video link.

Detailing McBurnie’s original offence, procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “Around 3pm at Scotmid a witness observed the accused carrying a case of Budweiser beer.

“The accused walked past the till counter towards the exit of the store. He was advised he would need to pay for the alcohol prior to leaving, when he pointed to his ears, indicated he was wearing earphones and couldn’t hear the words.

“Police were subsequently contacted and the property stolen was a 12-pack. There was no recovery.”

The court was told “several officers” were called to arrest McBurnie who had entered a stream behind Main Street, Bonnybridge after leaving the shop “in an effort to avoid capture”.

The fiscal depute continued: “He refused to leave the water, however, was subsequently removed and brought onto dry land.

“He was thereafter arrested and escorted towards a police van which was some distance away.

“Whilst walking back the accused began to struggle violently with police and had to be restrained, with leg restraints applied.”

McBurnie kicked off for a second time at FVRH, where he’d been transported by a crew of paramedics after sustaining cuts to his head and arms while “in an intoxicated state”.

The fiscal depute said: “He was placed within the emergency department to await assessment.

“A short time later a witness attended to the accused in their capacity as a nurse to carry out observations and observed him to be extremely erratic and acting strangely.

“Another witness observed the accused behaving in a threatening manner. Both stated the accused was constantly tensing up and both felt in fear of his behaviour.

“As a result, security and police were contacted. Police attended and the accused was still acting aggressively. He continued to be volatile and as a result was unable to be assessed by medical staff.”

His defence solicitor said McBurnie had experienced a difficult upbringing.

The lawyer added: “He is homeless and unemployed. At hospital, he was intoxicated.”

The lawyer added: “He didn’t know where he was or what he was doing. It was a most unfortunate matter.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McBurnie under supervision for 18 months and ordered him to complete 120 hours’ unpaid work in 12 months.

Bail was granted on standard conditions.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.