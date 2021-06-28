Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk cancelled due to fight between passengers

Services from Queen Street to the Capital via Falkirk High were cancelled on Saturday night due to the “disturbance”.

ScotRail tweeted news of the cancellations before confirming emergency services had attended.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called to a service travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Airdrie stations at 8.10pm on Saturday, June 26 following reports of a fight on-board.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

