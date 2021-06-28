Thug who attacked man at Falkirk Sheriff Court receives 'significant' sentence warning

Alexander Gray, 43, whose address was listed as HMP Barlinnie, repeatedly punched his victim at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 14, 2019.

Gray hit and kicked the man and bit him on the hand while he was on the floor.

He was also caught in possession of the class C drug etizolam that day at Falkirk Police Station.

Alexander Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said a review of a drug treatment and testing order had “been going for some time now” and revealed her client had suffered a relapse after being assaulted last year.

She added: “He’s suffering significantly as the result of an injury to his jaw.”

Addressing Gray, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The court expects to see better progress or you’re facing a significant length of sentence.”

A further drug treatment and testing order review was set for August 19.

