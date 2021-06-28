Bonnybridge man punished for harassing police with 101 self-harm calls then denying he made them
A Bonnybridge resident hounded police with calls in which he claimed he was going to harm himself – only to deny he’d phoned 101 when officers turned up at his door.
Steven Anderson, 47, 8 Hunter Gardens, Bonnybridge, pleaded guilty to persistently dialling the non-emergency number on January 31 and making no specific request.
His first series of calls lasted for over an hour, while the second amounted to almost 40 minutes, with Anderson refusing to desist when requested to do so by officers.
Read More
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having been placed on a structured deferred sentence on March 18.
Anderson’s defence solicitor said: “It seems to be another good report and he’s engaging with the social work.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “He has a surprisingly large number of convictions for exactly the same thing.”
Anderson will be supervised for 18 months and must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months.