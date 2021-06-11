Bainsford man who made abusive remarks about disability to reappear in court

A man who made abusive remarks relating to disability in a Bainsford street has been ordered to reappear in court.

By Herald Reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:17 pm

Derek Main, 33, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered offensive comments in Carron Road on April 11.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk police incident: Baby girl dies after being found in Falkirk pond

Main, of 21 Carron Road, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client hadn’t attended for social work reports as he claimed he “didn’t get a letter”.

Derek Main, of Bainsford, is due back at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The matter was continued until July 8 for a report previously requested.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V