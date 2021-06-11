Bainsford man who made abusive remarks about disability to reappear in court

Derek Main, 33, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered offensive comments in Carron Road on April 11.

Main, of 21 Carron Road, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client hadn’t attended for social work reports as he claimed he “didn’t get a letter”.

Derek Main, of Bainsford, is due back at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The matter was continued until July 8 for a report previously requested.

