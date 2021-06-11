Bainsford man who made abusive remarks about disability to reappear in court
A man who made abusive remarks relating to disability in a Bainsford street has been ordered to reappear in court.
Derek Main, 33, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered offensive comments in Carron Road on April 11.
Main, of 21 Carron Road, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client hadn’t attended for social work reports as he claimed he “didn’t get a letter”.
The matter was continued until July 8 for a report previously requested.