Redding offender tells ex ' I'm going to come slit your throat'

Ryan Phillps (27) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted sending threatening messages to his former partner – threats to kill her – on March 1 and sending intimate images of her to another person online causing her fear alarm on January 24.

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness had split up with the accused, blocked his number and blocked him on social media. She received a voicemail message at 7.37am stating ‘I’m going to kill and kill your mum’.

"The at 11.05am another message stated ‘When I get a hold of you I’m going to kill you – I will choke you’. Then a few minutes later another stated ‘You’re dead – I wish that haemorrhage had killed you’.

Phillips appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for the threats he made towards his former partner

"Then a few minutes after that another voice message was left stating ‘When my gran passes I’m going to come slit your throat’.”

Earlier in the year Phillips sent an intimate picture of his former partner to another woman on Facebook.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “It was so stupid of him and he is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.

"It must have alarmed the person who was receiving it. He cannot understand why he did this – he can’t believe he did this.”

The court heard Phillips had a long history of drug abuse, but was now off drugs and alcohol.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m pleased to see you’re taking steps to deal with your problems.”

He placed Phillips, 4 Poolewe Drive, Redding, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend addiction counselling and treatment.

Phillips was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 6:00pm and 6:00am for the next five months.

A non-harassment order was also made preventing any contact between Phillips and his former partner, no posting of information about her on social media and no entering a street in Denny for five years.

