Emergency services were called to Dollar Avenue in Falkirk just after 6pm yesterday, June 10, after a baby was discovered to have fallen into a garden pond.

She was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she later died.

Police are now investigating to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Emergencies services attended at Dollar Avenue in Falkirk at 6.10pm on Thursday, June 10, after an 18-month old child had fallen into a pond.

"The child was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment, where she died a short time later.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

