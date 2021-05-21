Grangemouth teenager demanded street fight so he could 'batter' householder's son

A Grangemouth teen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after demanding to meet with another so he could 'batter' him. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 16-year-old, also of Grangemouth, turned up at a block of flats in Portal Road – which proved to be the wrong address – on February 19 armed with a piece of wood.

The teen, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing, brandishing a piece of wood, striking a door with it and causing damage, challenging another to a fight and uttering threats of violence.

He also admitted damaged property by striking a piece of wood against a door, causing glass to smash and having an offensive weapon in public.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told yesterday how a resident heard shouting in the street outside her flat at 9pm.

Having looked out, she saw the teenager shouting up at her window.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser said: “He was asking her son to go outside so he could ‘batter’ him.

“The accused was repeatedly shouting, ‘He battered me’. The witness also noticed the accused was brandishing a piece of wood.

“The accused used this piece of wood to bang against and smash the glass in the door to the common close.

“Another witness, who also resides in the flats, was watching the incident unfold from her bedroom. She observed a male shouting and saying, ‘Get him out here’. She also observed him smash the common close door.

“The accused was shouting, ‘I’m going to kill him’. Police then arrived and the accused was arrested.”

His defence solicitor said the teen accepts full responsibility and added: “There’s no previous offending, although he had difficulties when he was younger.

“I understand the person who assaulted him wasn’t even the person in that address.

“He also accepts it was upsetting for the witnesses. He has a full-time job and can pay compensation.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The court recognises you were very young at the time and there was context to your behaviour.”

The teen was placed on a structured deferred sentence requiring him to cooperate with social work for six months.

The case will recall on November 11. Bail was continued.

