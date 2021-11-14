Police dog praised after finding Falkirk area drunk driver who fled from scene
A police dog has earned praise on social media after tracking down a drunk driver who tried to evade officers.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 12:48 pm
PD Saul found the man in a section of woodland in the Falkirk region on Saturday morning.
Police Scotland Dogs tweeted: “In the early hours this morning (Saturday) a drunk driver made off from police in the Falkirk area.
“PD Saul was deployed to track. He located the male hiding in a wooded area.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.