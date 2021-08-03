Arrest warrant granted for Grangemouth offender who dodged court and committed breach of peace
An arrest warrant has been granted for a man who skipped a court appearance after committing a breach of the peace.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:57 pm
Murray Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, admitted carrying out the offence at a property in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.
The 24-year-old had been due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, July 29, however, his defence solicitor, Stephen Biggam, said Forbes had failed to turn up.
Sheriff Derek Livingston sanctioned an order for Forbes’ arrest.