Arrest warrant granted for Grangemouth offender who dodged court and committed breach of peace

Murray Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, admitted carrying out the offence at a property in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.

The 24-year-old had been due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, July 29, however, his defence solicitor, Stephen Biggam, said Forbes had failed to turn up.

Murray Forbes, of Grangemouth, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sanctioned an order for Forbes’ arrest.

