Drugged up pest caused chaos in Bainsford

Craig Sneddon (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Cross Street, Bainsford on April 12 and Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Falkirk Police Station on April 13.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It was 5pm and the witness was at home when she received a phone call from her mother stating the accused was at her door, banging on windows and the doors of her home.

"She gave a description of the accused and the witness left her address to attend at her mother’s house, which was only a short distance away on foot. At this time she saw the accused still present at the house.

Sneddon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour

"She asked him if he had been at her mum and dad’s house. At this time the accused was mixing up his words and not making much sense. She contacted the police and the accused pushed her to the back with his hands, causing her to stumble forward.

"He told her he didn’t mean to push her and then left laughed immediately afterwards. The accused was then walking away from the address and talking on his mobile phone.

"The witness asked the accused if he was meeting his mum at the shop and he said ‘If you go anywhere near my mum I will cover your face with pneumonia – I believe he meant to say ammonia as he was carrying a liquid with him.

"He told her ‘if you come anywhere near me I will put this all over your face’. The accused then fell and and dropped a bottle liquid and at this time his friend came to assist him, taking him to the local park.

"The accused was traced by police shortly afterwards. He told them he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

The following day Sneddon was in trouble again.

"The accused was causing a disturbance,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was seen to be heavily under the influence, unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech, his pupils were enlarged and there were white staining around his mouth.

"He was immediately hostile towards police, presenting his body in a stand off manner, shouting and swearing, saying ‘what do youse want?’, ‘I will kick off the now’, ‘I’ll do what I want, I’ve got rights’ and ‘get my Vallies you idiot’.”

They took him to his mother’s address, but upon seeing the state he was in she refused to let him in. He was then taken to Falkirk Police Station and Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where his aggressive behaviour continued.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It was down to his excessive use of illegal substances. He remembers very little about it – the whole thing was a blank for him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “It is to your credit you seem to have turn things around, but your behaviour over those two days was completely reprehensible.”

Sneddon, of no fixed abode, was placed on a 12-month community payback order with the condition he complete 80 hours unpaid work in that time.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.