12-year jail sentence for serious sexual assaults carried out in Falkirk area

Martin Dolan, 55, was today imprisoned for 12 years, having been convicted on March 18 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in which he pleaded not guilty.

Dolan was found guilty of having committed the offences against the first woman between January 1995 and November 1997 in Bainsford.

He sexually assaulted the second woman on January 6, 2004 in Laurieston.

Martin Dolan was jailed following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds said: “Dolan is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to horrific abuse, within their own homes, and I would like to commend the women for their bravery in coming forward.

“I hope that victims of serious sexual offences see this sentence today and it sends the message that no matter how long ago the abuse happened, there is support out there and we will pursue a thorough investigation, using all means at our disposal to bring such predators before the court.”

